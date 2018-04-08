Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Share Price

Press coverage about FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FAT Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1379894174964 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of FAT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.51. 5,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 20, 2018, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.

