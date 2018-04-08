Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Price

News headlines about County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. County Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2574550799057 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.13, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.35. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.03%. equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on County Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen L. Stiteley purchased 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.84 per share, with a total value of $49,806.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $157,561.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

