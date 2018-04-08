Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.33

Media stories about Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.3504977825884 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Pacific Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $319.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 98.98% and a negative net margin of 98.63%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Pacific Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

