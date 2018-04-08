Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Stock Price

News coverage about Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inspired Entertainment earned a news impact score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3011373682332 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Friday. 24,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,108. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -1.23.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7,330.75% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luke Lyon Alvarez bought 5,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $27,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll bought 1,243,500 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $6,404,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

