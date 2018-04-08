FCB Financial (FCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company for Florida Community Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates community banks in Florida, United States. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities. FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Weston, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FCB Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE:FCB opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,332.34, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. FCB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. FCB Financial had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FCB Financial will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Les J. Lieberman sold 147,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $8,424,852.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $270,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,104 shares in the company, valued at $655,310.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,450 shares of company stock worth $25,084,196. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of FCB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FCB Financial by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 140,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FCB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FCB Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 533,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FCB Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 193,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

