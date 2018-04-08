Federated Investors (FII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) to post $280.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.10 million and the lowest is $280.31 million. Federated Investors posted sales of $273.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full-year sales of $280.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FII. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Federated Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Federated Investors to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

FII traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 758,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,396. Federated Investors has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,333.78, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $153,455.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 11,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $399,091.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 563,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,803 shares of company stock worth $608,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FII. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Federated Investors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,272,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after buying an additional 327,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Investors by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Federated Investors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,403,000 after buying an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/federated-investors-fii-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-280-71-million.html.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federated Investors (FII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.