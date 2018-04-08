Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

FENC stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

In related news, major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc sold 914,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $9,705,444.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,486,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 867,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 58,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Adherex Technologies Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics. The Company’s lead product candidate in the clinical stage of development includes Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), which has completed patient enrollment of over two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

