Fenner plc (FENR) Receives GBX 485 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fenner plc (LON:FENR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 485 ($6.81).

FENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fenner from GBX 525 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($7.02) target price on shares of Fenner in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Fenner from GBX 500 ($7.02) to GBX 535 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Investec upgraded Fenner to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 425 ($5.97) to GBX 610 ($8.56) in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.97) target price on shares of Fenner in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

FENR traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 613 ($8.60). 1,573,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,192. Fenner has a 1-year low of GBX 279 ($3.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 509.50 ($7.15).

Fenner Company Profile

Fenner PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The Company’s business segments include Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions is engaged in the manufacture of rubber ply belting, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications with complementary service operations, which design, install, monitor, maintain and operate conveyor systems for mining and industrial customers.

