Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.03

News articles about Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ferrari earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9836424392575 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.88.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 385,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,518. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,816.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.74 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 88.98% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

