Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Share Price

News stories about Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ferrellgas Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS reduced their target price on Ferrellgas Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Ferrellgas Partners stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.35, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $755.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Ferrellgas Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

