Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 340 ($4.77) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FXPO. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.09) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.82) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($3.02) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 237.14 ($3.33).

LON FXPO traded down GBX 17.80 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 220.50 ($3.10). 2,443,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 136.88 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 326.60 ($4.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ferrexpo-fxpo-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated.html.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.