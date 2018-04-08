Ferro Co. (FOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of Ferro stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 504,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,129. The stock has a market cap of $1,952.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.32. Ferro has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, Chairman Peter T. Thomas sold 73,583 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $1,729,936.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 17,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $420,920.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,816. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ferro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,044,000 after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

