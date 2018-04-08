FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet raised FibroGen from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

FGEN stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The firm had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,950,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,527,564.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pat Cotroneo sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $2,770,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,656.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2,097.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

