FICO (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of FICO (NYSE:FICO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of FICO worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FICO in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in FICO in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FICO in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FICO in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FICO by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. FICO has a 1 year low of $125.88 and a 1 year high of $179.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4,938.89, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FICO (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. FICO had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that FICO will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FICO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FICO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of FICO in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FICO (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/fico-fico-stake-lowered-by-guggenheim-capital-llc-updated.html.

FICO Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for FICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.