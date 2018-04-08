Fidus Investment (FDUS) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fidus Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.6667383831715 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ladenburg Thalmann started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

FDUS stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.21.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 64.06%. equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $44,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,435 shares in the company, valued at $136,698.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,710. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

