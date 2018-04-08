Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

News stories about Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fifth Third Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5867848189403 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bank from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bank from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,365,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,848. Fifth Third Bank has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21,461.32, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In other news, SVP Mark D. Hazel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $246,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,553.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 4,836 shares of Fifth Third Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $154,268.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,920.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,978 shares of company stock worth $6,033,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/fifth-third-bank-fitb-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.