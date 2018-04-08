Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in AT&T (T)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 122.7% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 308,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 170,253 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,562,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,186,000 after purchasing an additional 756,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

T stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $221,863.45, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in AT&T (T)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/financial-advisory-service-inc-has-1-41-million-stake-in-att-t.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.