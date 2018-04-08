Financial Analysis: Catasys (CATS) & Tivity Health (TVTY)

Catasys (NASDAQ: CATS) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Catasys and Tivity Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catasys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tivity Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Catasys currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Tivity Health has a consensus price target of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.10%. Given Catasys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catasys is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catasys and Tivity Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catasys $7.72 million 9.64 -$13.60 million ($0.85) -5.51 Tivity Health $556.94 million 2.82 $63.71 million $1.68 23.51

Tivity Health has higher revenue and earnings than Catasys. Catasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tivity Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Catasys has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivity Health has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Catasys shares are held by institutional investors. 92.2% of Catasys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Tivity Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Catasys and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catasys -176.29% N/A -201.38% Tivity Health 11.44% 29.17% 11.27%

Summary

Tivity Health beats Catasys on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.'s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers. It also provides health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

