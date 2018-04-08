Financial Analysis: Nomura (NMR) versus Its Rivals

Nomura (NYSE: NMR) is one of 31 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nomura to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nomura and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nomura Competitors 318 1364 1430 67 2.39

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 1.63%. Given Nomura’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nomura has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Nomura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomura and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura $12.98 billion $2.23 billion 9.43 Nomura Competitors $5.87 billion $745.79 million 23.88

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Nomura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Nomura has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura’s peers have a beta of 8.84, meaning that their average share price is 784% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nomura pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nomura pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura 14.22% 8.79% 0.58% Nomura Competitors 5.55% 3.62% 5.12%

Summary

Nomura peers beat Nomura on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2017, this segment operated a network of 158 branches. The Asset Management segment is involved in the development and management of investment trusts, which offers low risk/low return products and high risk/high return products, as well as products for various investor needs; and provision of investment advisory services to public pension funds, private pension funds, governments and their agencies, central banks, and institutional investors. The Wholesale segment engages in the research, sale, trading, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It is also involved in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, which include various stocks, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, high yield debt, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments, such as equity securities, debt securities, investment trusts, and variable annuity insurance products for the short, medium, and long-term. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

