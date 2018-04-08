RigNet (RNET) vs. SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Head to Head Survey

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) and SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of RigNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of SK Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of RigNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SK Telecom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RigNet and SK Telecom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet $204.89 million 1.16 -$16.17 million ($0.71) -18.17 SK Telecom $15.77 billion 0.97 $2.34 billion $3.66 6.58

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than RigNet. RigNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SK Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RigNet and SK Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet -7.92% -11.51% -5.62% SK Telecom 16.16% 20.30% 11.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RigNet and SK Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet 0 3 0 0 2.00 SK Telecom 1 3 2 0 2.17

RigNet presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Given RigNet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RigNet is more favorable than SK Telecom.

Dividends

SK Telecom pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. RigNet does not pay a dividend. SK Telecom pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

RigNet has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Telecom has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SK Telecom beats RigNet on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Services segment provides remote communications, telephony, and technology services, including data, Internet, and Voice over Internet Protocol services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. It also offers private networking and wide area network (WAN) acceleration solutions, software-defined appliances, content filtering, and Wi-Fi hotspots. The Apps & IoT segment provides supervisory control and data acquisition systems to monitor, gather, and process data while interacting with machines and devices, such as pipelines, valves, pumps, and motors; data analytics solutions to enhance customer productivity and safety; weather data monitoring services in the North Sea to support operations; adaptive video intelligence and video collaboration solutions; BlackTIE and CyphreLink cybersecurity offerings that protects customers data; and Wi-Fi hotspot solutions, which facilitate access to the Internet by personnel in remote facilities. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, procurement, assembly and test, installation, and commissioning of communications systems, including WAN/LAN connectivity, access control, public address, microwave, and monitoring and control systems, as well as closed circuit televisions for monitoring and security. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media. It operates through three segments: cellular services, which include wireless voice and data transmission services, sales of wireless devices, IoT solutions platform services and lifestyle enhancement platform services; fixed-line telecommunication services, which include fixed-line telephone services, broadband Internet services, advanced media platform services (including Internet Protocol television (IPTV)) and business communications services, and other businesses, which include its commerce business, its hardware business and other operations. Its brands include SK Telecom, T-Roaming, 7Mobile, B phone, 00700, B tv, Syrup, UO Smart Beam Laser, Astell&Kern and Nate.

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.