Critical Contrast: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) vs. Its Peers

Service Co. International (NYSE: SCI) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Service Co. International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 17.66% 23.68% 2.38% Service Co. International Competitors -66.78% -15.05% -4.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Co. International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.10 billion $546.66 million 24.32 Service Co. International Competitors $960.41 million $99.22 million 112.17

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Service Co. International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Service Co. International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60 Service Co. International Competitors 124 446 545 35 2.43

Service Co. International currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.04%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 23.55%. Given Service Co. International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Service Co. International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Service Co. International pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Personal services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Co. International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Service Co. International beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers various brands, such as Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, and Funeraria del Angel. Its funeral service and cemetery operations consist of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. It sells cemetery property, and funeral and cemetery merchandise and services.

