Financial Analysis: Stratus Properties (STRS) versus City Developments (CDEVY)

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ: STRS) and City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stratus Properties and City Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 City Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of City Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Stratus Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Stratus Properties has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Developments has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stratus Properties and City Developments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties $80.34 million 3.02 $3.87 million N/A N/A City Developments $2.77 billion 3.14 $390.04 million $0.51 18.76

City Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Stratus Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Stratus Properties and City Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties 4.83% -8.47% -2.63% City Developments 14.95% 4.98% 2.94%

Dividends

City Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Stratus Properties does not pay a dividend. City Developments pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

City Developments beats Stratus Properties on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Commercial Leasing. It primarily operates The W Austin Hotel & Residences project located on a two-acre city block in downtown Austin that comprises a 251-room luxury hotel; and 159 residential condominium units, as well as office, retail, and entertainment space. Stratus Properties Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a Singapore-listed international real estate operating company with a global presence spanning 97 locations in 26 countries. As one of Singapore's largest companies by market capitalisation, its income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls, totalling over 18 million square feet of floor area globally. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world's largest hotel groups ? its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore's largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest landbanks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets ? UK, US, China, Japan and Australia.

