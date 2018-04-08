Comparing The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) & Its Competitors

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Railroad equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare The Greenbrier Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of shares of all “Railroad equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Greenbrier Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of shares of all “Railroad equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Greenbrier Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Greenbrier Companies pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Railroad equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 39.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. The Greenbrier Companies is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares The Greenbrier Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Greenbrier Companies 5.39% 10.71% 5.39% The Greenbrier Companies Competitors 11.12% 5.78% 2.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Greenbrier Companies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Greenbrier Companies 0 1 5 0 2.83 The Greenbrier Companies Competitors 54 176 210 12 2.40

The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. As a group, “Railroad equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.71%. Given The Greenbrier Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

The Greenbrier Companies has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Greenbrier Companies’ peers have a beta of 1.59, meaning that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Greenbrier Companies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Greenbrier Companies $2.17 billion $116.06 million 12.66 The Greenbrier Companies Competitors $2.12 billion $240.09 million 12.98

The Greenbrier Companies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. The Greenbrier Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

The Greenbrier Companies beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. The company's Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. Its Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and ?by the mile' leases for a fleet of approximately 8,300 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 336,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The company's GBW Joint Venture segment offers heavy railcar repair and refurbishment, maintenance, and retrofitting services. This segment operates a network of 30 repair shops in North America. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

