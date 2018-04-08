Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) is one of 14 public companies in the “Engines & turbines” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Westport Fuel Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westport Fuel Systems’ peers have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83 Westport Fuel Systems Competitors 70 357 522 18 2.50

Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus target price of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 79.88%. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies have a potential upside of 15.29%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems -4.08% -50.05% -16.86% Westport Fuel Systems Competitors 2.45% 9.66% 3.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems $247.10 million -$9.97 million -5.16 Westport Fuel Systems Competitors $8.82 billion $424.20 million 12.37

Westport Fuel Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Westport Fuel Systems. Westport Fuel Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems peers beat Westport Fuel Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and to aftermarket customers. Its subsidiaries design and manufacture a range of components, including pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves and filters; sell mono-fuel, bi-fuel and dual-fuel diesel blend conversion kits, and also offer full engine management systems and solutions. The Westport Operations segment has a customer base in Europe and North America, as well as in Asia, South America, and Africa.

