Financial Analysis: Whirlpool (WHR) vs. Electrolux (ELUXY)

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) and Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Whirlpool and Electrolux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 1 5 1 0 2.00 Electrolux 0 1 0 0 2.00

Whirlpool presently has a consensus target price of $189.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.52%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Electrolux.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and Electrolux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08% Electrolux 4.73% 33.29% 6.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whirlpool and Electrolux’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.49 $350.00 million $13.74 10.81 Electrolux $14.31 billion 12.24 $673.40 million $4.66 13.00

Electrolux has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whirlpool. Whirlpool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrolux, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Electrolux pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Whirlpool pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Electrolux pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Whirlpool has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Whirlpool is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrolux has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Electrolux shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Electrolux shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, and other small domestic appliances for consumers. It also provides professional products, including food-service equipment for hotels, restaurants, and institutions, as well as laundry equipment for apartment-house laundry rooms, launderettes, hotels, and other professional users. In addition, the company offers hobs, ovens, and hoods for households and professional kitchens; tumble dryers; and water heaters and heat pumps, as well as consumables, accessories, and services. It provides its products under the Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, Frigidaire, Anova, and Westinghouse brands. The company sells its products to retailers, buying groups, independent stores, and professional users. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

