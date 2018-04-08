Head to Head Analysis: Zenyatta Ventures (ZENYF) versus Its Rivals

Zenyatta Ventures (OTCMKTS: ZENYF) is one of 21 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Zenyatta Ventures to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zenyatta Ventures and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenyatta Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Zenyatta Ventures Competitors 195 698 858 28 2.40

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 22.90%. Given Zenyatta Ventures’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zenyatta Ventures has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zenyatta Ventures and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenyatta Ventures N/A -9.90% -9.86% Zenyatta Ventures Competitors 8.93% 9.40% 4.85%

Risk and Volatility

Zenyatta Ventures has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zenyatta Ventures’ competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zenyatta Ventures and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zenyatta Ventures N/A -$2.16 million N/A Zenyatta Ventures Competitors $1.87 billion $261.07 million 14.61

Zenyatta Ventures’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zenyatta Ventures.

Summary

Zenyatta Ventures competitors beat Zenyatta Ventures on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Zenyatta Ventures

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

