Financial Comparison: Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) & Its Competitors

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE: BCRH) is one of 73 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blue Capital Reinsurance to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 1 2 0 0 1.67 Blue Capital Reinsurance Competitors 476 1878 1823 83 2.36

Blue Capital Reinsurance currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.51%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.44%. Given Blue Capital Reinsurance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blue Capital Reinsurance is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $49.40 million -$43.20 million -2.36 Blue Capital Reinsurance Competitors $12.77 billion $1.43 billion 21.09

Blue Capital Reinsurance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance. Blue Capital Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance -87.45% -28.08% -21.31% Blue Capital Reinsurance Competitors 3.22% 1.05% -0.01%

Dividends

Blue Capital Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays out -24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 82.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Capital Reinsurance is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Capital Reinsurance competitors beat Blue Capital Reinsurance on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. (Blue Capital Re ILS), which conducts hedging and other investment activities. Blue Capital Re provides reinsurance to third-party insurance and reinsurance companies through reinsurance contracts, either directly with the cedant or on a fronted basis. Blue Capital Re ILS may purchase catastrophe bonds to access certain risks. Blue Capital Re or Blue Capital Re ILS may buy and sell industry loss warranties as a way to access certain risks. Blue Capital Re ILS’ portfolio may include over-the-counter or exchange-traded futures or options listed on catastrophe indexes, such as catastrophe or weather derivatives.

