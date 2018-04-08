Financial Comparison: Cadiz (CDZI) versus Its Competitors

Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cadiz to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadiz and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadiz $430,000.00 -$33.86 million -9.65 Cadiz Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.06

Cadiz’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz. Cadiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cadiz and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadiz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadiz Competitors 86 221 250 13 2.33

Cadiz presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Cadiz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadiz is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Cadiz has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadiz’s rivals have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadiz and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadiz -7,732.19% N/A -50.26% Cadiz Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Cadiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cadiz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadiz rivals beat Cadiz on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,500 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County. It is also involved in the cultivation of lemons and grapes/raisins, and spring and fall plantings of vegetables on the Cadiz Valley properties. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

