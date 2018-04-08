Analyzing Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) and Cigna (CI)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: ZURVY) and Cigna (NYSE:CI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Cigna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Cigna 5.38% 18.84% 4.33%

Dividends

Cigna pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Zurich Insurance Group does not pay a dividend. Cigna pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and Cigna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 Cigna 0 4 13 0 2.76

Cigna has a consensus target price of $210.18, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Cigna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cigna is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Cigna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $63.96 billion 0.73 $3.00 billion $1.99 15.63 Cigna $41.62 billion 0.98 $2.24 billion $10.46 16.04

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cigna. Zurich Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cigna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Cigna shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cigna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cigna has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cigna beats Zurich Insurance Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, automotive, and cyber risk insurance products; and international programs, risk engineering, claims, and captive services. In addition, it offers employee benefits and group risk solutions, corporate investment plans, multi-employer savings plans, pension plans, captive services, and pooling solutions, as well as international programs for employees. Further, the company provides non-claims administrative and management services to the farmers' exchanges; and reinsurance services. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers. This segment also provides Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans to seniors, and Medicaid plans. The Global Supplemental Benefits segment offers supplemental health, life, and accident insurance products. The Group Disability and Life segment provides group long-term and short-term disability, group life, accident, and specialty insurance products and related services. The Other Operations segment offers corporate-owned life insurance products that are permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage; and run-off settlement annuity contracts. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and insurance consultants; and directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals, as well as through direct response television and the Internet. Cigna Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

