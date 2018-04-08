Head to Head Review: T-Mobile US (TMUS) vs. ORBCOMM (ORBC)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) and ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORBCOMM has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares T-Mobile US and ORBCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US 11.19% 9.60% 2.86% ORBCOMM -24.11% -10.07% -4.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T-Mobile US and ORBCOMM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US $40.60 billion 1.26 $4.54 billion $2.29 26.05 ORBCOMM $254.22 million 2.60 -$61.28 million ($0.84) -10.54

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than ORBCOMM. ORBCOMM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T-Mobile US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for T-Mobile US and ORBCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US 1 4 19 3 2.89 ORBCOMM 0 0 6 0 3.00

T-Mobile US presently has a consensus price target of $70.93, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. ORBCOMM has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.19%. Given ORBCOMM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than T-Mobile US.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of T-Mobile US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of ORBCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of T-Mobile US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of ORBCOMM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats ORBCOMM on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2017, T-Mobile US, Inc. operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc. is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government. It also provides Automatic Identification System (AIS) data services to assist in vessel navigation and to manage maritime safety for government and commercial customers across the world. It provides its services using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.