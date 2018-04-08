Head to Head Contrast: Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) versus Its Competitors

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) is one of 5 public companies in the “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hudson Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 7.95% 11.97% 7.83% Hudson Technologies Competitors 9.69% 11.82% 5.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $140.38 million $11.15 million 9.94 Hudson Technologies Competitors $1.02 billion $57.34 million 27.55

Hudson Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hudson Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hudson Technologies Competitors 25 74 84 1 2.33

Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 65.95%. As a group, “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 0.62%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. In addition, the Company’s SmartEnergy OPS service is a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. The Company sells reclaimed and virgin (new) refrigerants to a variety of customers in various segments of the air conditioning and refrigeration industry, and sells industrial gases to a variety of industry segments.

