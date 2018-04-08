Comparing Post (POST) & The Competition

Post (NYSE: POST) is one of 7 public companies in the “Grain mill products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Post to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Post and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post 4.54% 7.90% 2.04% Post Competitors 4.72% 9.45% 0.06%

Volatility & Risk

Post has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Post’s competitors have a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Post and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Post 0 1 9 0 2.90 Post Competitors 74 376 326 2 2.33

Post currently has a consensus price target of $102.57, indicating a potential upside of 31.60%. As a group, “Grain mill products” companies have a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Post is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Post and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Post $5.23 billion $48.30 million 29.19 Post Competitors $5.73 billion $497.41 million -14.82

Post’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Post. Post is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of shares of all “Grain mill products” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Post shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Grain mill products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Post competitors beat Post on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands. Its Michael Foods Group segment produces and distributes egg products, refrigerated potato products, cheese and other dairy case products, and pasta products. Its Private Brands segment manufactures and distributes organic and conventional private label peanut butter and other nut butters, baking nuts, raisins and other dried fruit, and trail mixes. Its Active Nutrition segment markets and distributes protein beverages and bars under the Premier Protein brand, protein powders and bars under the Dymatize and Supreme Protein brands, and ready-to-drink beverages and other liquid-based solutions under the Joint Juice brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.