Contrasting Merlin Entertainments (MERLY) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ: RICK) and Merlin Entertainments (OTCMKTS:MERLY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RCI Hospitality and Merlin Entertainments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merlin Entertainments 0 1 1 0 2.50

RCI Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.43%. Given RCI Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Merlin Entertainments.

Risk and Volatility

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merlin Entertainments has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Merlin Entertainments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $144.90 million 1.88 $8.25 million $1.43 19.58 Merlin Entertainments $2.05 billion 2.46 $285.96 million $0.56 17.75

Merlin Entertainments has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. Merlin Entertainments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Merlin Entertainments pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. RCI Hospitality pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merlin Entertainments pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Merlin Entertainments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 12.91% 12.26% 5.77% Merlin Entertainments N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Merlin Entertainments shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Merlin Entertainments on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of November 30, 2017, the company operated 45 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; two national industry trade publications; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company was formerly known as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands. It also operates LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands; and resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brands. As of March 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 120 attractions, 15 hotels, and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin Entertainments plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom.

