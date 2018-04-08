Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) Holdings Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,431 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Financial Engines were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNGN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Financial Engines by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Engines by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Financial Engines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

In other Financial Engines news, COO John Bunch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,586 shares in the company, valued at $545,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $106,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,128 shares of company stock worth $800,411. 9.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNGN opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,090.48, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. Financial Engines has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Financial Engines will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Financial Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Financial Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) Holdings Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/financial-engines-inc-fngn-shares-sold-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-updated-updated.html.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.