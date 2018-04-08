Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) is one of 179 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cheetah Mobile to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile’s rivals have a beta of -17.41, meaning that their average stock price is 1,841% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile 27.66% 37.29% 22.27% Cheetah Mobile Competitors -7.82% -82.69% -2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cheetah Mobile and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 1 3 0 0 1.75 Cheetah Mobile Competitors 1051 5473 11413 438 2.61

Cheetah Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.75%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Cheetah Mobile’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cheetah Mobile has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $764.61 million $207.21 million N/A Cheetah Mobile Competitors $1.68 billion $251.29 million 0.80

Cheetah Mobile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile rivals beat Cheetah Mobile on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The company's suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

