Hasbro (HAS) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hasbro to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Hasbro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Hasbro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hasbro and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro 0 6 6 0 2.50 Hasbro Competitors 26 192 144 3 2.34

Hasbro presently has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.73%. As a group, “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” companies have a potential upside of 46.54%. Given Hasbro’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hasbro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Hasbro pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hasbro pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 41.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hasbro and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro $5.21 billion $396.60 million 15.46 Hasbro Competitors $1.31 billion $61.85 million 13.46

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Hasbro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Hasbro has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hasbro’s competitors have a beta of 1.99, indicating that their average share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hasbro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro 7.61% 36.36% 13.32% Hasbro Competitors -0.48% 6.79% 3.62%

Summary

Hasbro beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc. (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world. The Company’s U.S. and Canada segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of the Company’s product categories to retailers and wholesalers in most countries in Europe, Latin and South America, and the Asia Pacific region and through distributors in those countries where it has no direct presence. The Entertainment and Licensing segment includes the Company’s consumer products licensing, digital gaming, television and movie entertainment operations.

