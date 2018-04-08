Comparing Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) & Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) and Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Himax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Himax pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Analog Devices pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Himax pays out 143.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Analog Devices and Himax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 5 18 0 2.78 Himax 3 5 6 0 2.21

Analog Devices currently has a consensus target price of $101.14, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Himax has a consensus target price of $10.43, suggesting a potential upside of 63.53%. Given Himax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Himax is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Himax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 13.80% 18.78% 8.46% Himax 4.08% 6.41% 3.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and Himax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.11 billion 6.39 $727.25 million $4.72 18.71 Himax $685.17 million 1.60 $27.96 million $0.16 39.88

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Himax. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Himax on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a collaboration with TriLumina Corp. to provide illuminator modules for automotive flash LiDAR systems. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Himax

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, and silicon IPs. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, and medical devices. The company markets its products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

