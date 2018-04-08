Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS: TKOMY) is one of 73 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tokio Marine to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 3.71% 5.76% 0.92% Tokio Marine Competitors 3.22% 1.05% -0.01%

Risk and Volatility

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokio Marine and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $48.40 billion $2.52 billion 13.27 Tokio Marine Competitors $12.77 billion $1.43 billion 21.09

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tokio Marine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokio Marine Competitors 476 1878 1823 83 2.36

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.44%. Given Tokio Marine’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tokio Marine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tokio Marine pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 82.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Domestic property and casualty insurance, Domestic life insurance, Overseas insurance, and Finance and others. The Domestic property and casualty insurance segment comprises underwriting property and casualty insurance in Japan and related investments. The Domestic life insurance segment comprises underwriting of life insurance in Japan and related investments. The Overseas insurance segment comprises underwriting of insurance overseas and related investments. The Finance and others segment comprises investment advisory, investment trusts services, staffing business, facility management business and nursing care services. The Company’s domestic and overseas subsidiaries are engaged in domestic non-life insurance, financial and general businesses, international insurance and domestic life insurance.

