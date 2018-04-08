Critical Review: Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) & Its Rivals

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ: DHIL) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Diamond Hill Investment Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 34.43% 29.19% 21.13% Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors 12.38% 28.02% 10.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors 316 1695 2127 113 2.48

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Diamond Hill Investment Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond Hill Investment Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.20 million $49.98 million N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors $2.41 billion $267.63 million 14.27

Diamond Hill Investment Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group rivals beat Diamond Hill Investment Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

