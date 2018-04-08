Reviewing HealthStream (HSTM) & Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH)

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) and Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HealthStream and Laboratory Corp. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 4 4 0 2.50 Laboratory Corp. of America 0 5 10 1 2.75

HealthStream currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.49%. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus price target of $189.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Laboratory Corp. of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laboratory Corp. of America is more favorable than HealthStream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HealthStream has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Corp. of America has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthStream and Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $247.66 million 3.15 $10.00 million $0.27 90.11 Laboratory Corp. of America $10.44 billion 1.58 $1.27 billion $9.60 16.84

Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than HealthStream. Laboratory Corp. of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Laboratory Corp. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 4.04% 2.73% 1.99% Laboratory Corp. of America 12.15% 16.30% 6.38%

Summary

Laboratory Corp. of America beats HealthStream on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing, a platform that manages medical staff credentialing and privileging processes; EchoOneApp, an enrollment platform; and EchoAccess, a platform that supports hospital call centers. Further, it provides Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. The company markets its products and services to healthcare industry, including private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD). The LCD segment is an independent clinical laboratory business, which offers menu of frequently requested and specialty testing through an integrated network of primary and specialty laboratories across the United States. The CDD segment offers drug development services, and provides a range of drug research and development (R&D) and market access services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical device companies across the world. It serves a range of customers, including managed care organizations (MCOs), biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers.

