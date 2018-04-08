Contrasting Cosan (CZZ) & Monsanto (MON)

Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) and Monsanto (NYSE:MON) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Monsanto pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cosan pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monsanto pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Cosan and Monsanto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan 4.03% 5.68% 1.73% Monsanto 17.07% 37.31% 11.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cosan and Monsanto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 2 1 0 2.33 Monsanto 0 7 3 0 2.30

Cosan presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.69%. Monsanto has a consensus price target of $127.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Cosan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than Monsanto.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Cosan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Monsanto shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Monsanto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cosan has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monsanto has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cosan and Monsanto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $4.25 billion 0.65 $172.57 million $0.33 31.85 Monsanto $14.64 billion 3.55 $2.26 billion $5.50 21.43

Monsanto has higher revenue and earnings than Cosan. Monsanto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monsanto beats Cosan on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its Raízen Combustíveis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The company's COMGÁS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan Logística segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The company's Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands. It also develops biotechnology traits that assist farmers in controlling insects and weeds in corn, soybean, and cotton crops under the SmartStax, YieldGard, YieldGard VT Triple, VT Triple PRO, and VT Double PRO brands; Intacta RR2 PRO brand; Bollgard and Bollgard II brands; Roundup Ready and Roundup Ready 2 Yield brands; and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend and Bollgard II XtendFlex brands. In addition, this segment licenses a range of germplasm and trait technologies to large and small seed companies. The Agricultural Productivity segment manufactures and sells herbicides for nonselective agricultural and residential lawn and garden applications for weed control under the Roundup brand name; and herbicides for selective agricultural applications for weed control under the XtendiMax brand name. The company markets its products through distributors, independent retailers and dealers, agricultural cooperatives, plant raisers, and agents, as well as directly to farmers. The company was formerly known as Monsanto Ag Company and changed its name to Monsanto Company in March 2000. Monsanto Company was founded in 2000 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.