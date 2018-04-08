Reviewing CNH Industrial (CNHI) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS: SZKMY) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of CNH Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suzuki Motor and CNH Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $29.48 billion 0.83 $1.49 billion N/A N/A CNH Industrial $27.36 billion 0.58 $295.00 million $0.48 24.25

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than CNH Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and CNH Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor N/A N/A N/A CNH Industrial 1.08% 14.58% 1.38%

Dividends

Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. CNH Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CNH Industrial pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Suzuki Motor and CNH Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A CNH Industrial 0 5 6 0 2.55

CNH Industrial has a consensus target price of $14.72, indicating a potential upside of 26.48%. Given CNH Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNH Industrial is more favorable than Suzuki Motor.

Risk & Volatility

Suzuki Motor has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNH Industrial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNH Industrial beats Suzuki Motor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications. Its segments include Agricultural Equipment, which designs, manufactures and distributes farm machinery and implements; Construction Equipment, which designs, manufactures and distributes construction equipment; Commercial Vehicles, which designs, produces and sells a range of light, medium and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods; Powertrain, which designs, manufactures and offers a range of propulsion and transmission systems, and axles for on- and off-road applications, and Financial Services, which offers a range of financial services to dealers and customers.

