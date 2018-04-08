Critical Analysis: Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) and Its Rivals

Woori Bank (NYSE: WF) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Woori Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Bank 15.63% 6.96% 0.45% Woori Bank Competitors 18.73% 12.20% 1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woori Bank and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Bank $8.94 billion $1.36 billion 7.13 Woori Bank Competitors $13.63 billion $2.15 billion 10.50

Woori Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Woori Bank. Woori Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Woori Bank has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Bank’s peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Woori Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Woori Bank Competitors 467 1472 1446 68 2.32

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.95%. Given Woori Bank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Woori Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Woori Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Woori Bank peers beat Woori Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. The company accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides financial and real estate advisory, electronic banking, automated telephone banking system, mobile banking, and online escrow services, as well as Win-CMS, an electronic cash management system and in-house banking platform; credit cards; and securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, and investment banking services. Further, it offers international banking services, including foreign exchange and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans, and foreign currency securities investment, as well as commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers; and asset management services, such as trust management, and trustee and custodian services relating to securities investment trusts. Additionally, the company is involved in the management of National Housing Urban Fund; and development and maintenance of system software, as well as in bancassurance, private equity, finance, and other credit finance credit information businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 894 branches and offices in Korea; and 22 branches and offices internationally. Woori Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

