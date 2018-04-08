BidaskClub Lowers Finisar (FNSR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FNSR. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on Finisar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Finisar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 target price on Finisar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs lowered Finisar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.74 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.56.

FNSR stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Finisar has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,758.27, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Finisar had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Finisar will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $568,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,209 shares of company stock worth $1,162,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Finisar in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Finisar by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 283,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 94,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Finisar by 1,459.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,152,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Finisar by 27.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks.

