Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “The Finish Line, Inc. is a premium retailer that carries the latest and greatest shoes, apparel and accessories. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Finish Line runs the branded locations in U.S. malls and shops inside Macy’s department stores. They deliver the Epic Finish by providing the most desirable sneakers, latest trends, and exclusives from the best brands. They deliver the Epic Finish by listening and responding to our customer at every touch point. they are endlessly focused on delivering what’s next to meet their evolving expectations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FINL. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Finish Line in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 target price on shares of Finish Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

FINL opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Finish Line has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $544.80, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Finish Line had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $561.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Finish Line will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finish Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finish Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Finish Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Finish Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finish Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/finish-line-finl-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finish Line (FINL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.