Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) Given $6.67 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 170 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Finjan from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNJN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,010. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of -0.69. Finjan has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.06.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. analysts predict that Finjan will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Seed Iv L. P. Israel sold 13,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $30,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,810,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Bcpi sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $81,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,919,867 shares of company stock worth $5,125,805. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Finjan by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 76,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Finjan in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Finjan by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Finjan in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Finjan in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/finjan-holdings-inc-fnjn-given-6-67-average-price-target-by-brokerages.html.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finjan (FNJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.