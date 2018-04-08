Sopheon (SPE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at FinnCap

Sopheon (LON:SPE) had its price objective lifted by FinnCap from GBX 620 ($8.70) to GBX 1,000 ($14.04) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

LON SPE traded down GBX 4 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 756 ($10.61). 25,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,251. Sopheon has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 708 ($9.94).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. Its software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Mobile, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. The company's Accolade solution provides integrated support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process, project, portfolio, program portfolio, resource, and in-market management, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

