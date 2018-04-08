Chariot Oil & Gas’ (CHAR) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a GBX 39 ($0.55) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 240.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.28) target price on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of LON:CHAR opened at GBX 11.45 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 9.25 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 23.88 ($0.34).

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

