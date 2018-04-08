Firecoin Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (FIRE)

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Firecoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Firecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00017754 BTC on exchanges. Firecoin has a market capitalization of $122,442.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Firecoin

Firecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15.

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Firecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

