FireFlyCoin (FFC) Price Hits $0.0003

FireFlyCoin (CURRENCY:FFC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. FireFlyCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of FireFlyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FireFlyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FireFlyCoin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039128 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00094534 BTC.

About FireFlyCoin

FireFlyCoin (CRYPTO:FFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2013.

Buying and Selling FireFlyCoin

FireFlyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy FireFlyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FireFlyCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FireFlyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

